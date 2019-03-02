Scouting Report | Wolves at Wizards

The Game

The Wolves are trying to finish with a win on this three-game road trip having previously fallen to the Hawks and Pacers.

Minnesota is still hoping to make a playoff run with 18 games remaining. The Wolves are 29-33 overall, 11th in the West and five games back from the seventh and eighth seeds.

The Wizards are in a similar position as the Wolves, sitting at 25-37, 11th in the West and four games back from a playoff spot. Washington is coming off a 107-96 loss to the Celtics in Boston on Friday.

This is the first of two matchups between the two teams this season. They’ll play at Target Center on March 9 to close the season series.

What: Wolves at Wizards

When: 5 p.m. CT

Where: Capital One Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Ridiculous Numbers

Over his last three games, Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 37.7 points, 18.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Assuming Bobby Portis starts his fourth game for the Wizards, I’d expect Towns to have another big night. Daily fantasy players, get Towns on your roster.

As far as bounce-back candidates for the Wolves, Dario Saric has been cold lately. The Wolves would love to have him hit some shots early to get his confidence back up.

Robert Covington is close to returning, but he won’t play in this one. Tuesday at home against the Thunder seems realistic.

Former Bulls

The Wizards acquired Ports and Jabari Parker in the Otto Porter trade before the deadline. The two have been OK so far. In eight games, Portis is averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 27.4 minutes. He’s getting more playing time than he’s ever received and he’s taking advantage of it.

Parker is averaging 10.8 points in 26 minutes per game. He’s struggled shooting, though. His 45.9 shooting percentage over eight games would mark a career low, and he’s shooting just 26.1 percent from the 3-point line and 57.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Luol Deng (Achilles) is questionable. Covington (knee) is out.

Wizards: Dwight Howard (back), John Wall (Achilles) and Devin Robinson (hip) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Wizards: PG – Satoransky, SG – Beal, SF – Ariza, PF – Green, C - Portis