Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Warriors

The Game

The Wolves wrap up their season series against the Warriors on Friday night at Target Center.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 33-41 record, 10th in the Western Conference. The Wolves are coming off a 122-111 home loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Golden State finds itself in a battle for the first seed in the West, sitting at 51-23 on the season, just a half-game ahead of the Nuggets. The Warriors are coming off a 118-103 road win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Warriors lead the season series 3-0.

What: Wolves vs. Warriors

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Don’t Stop The Streak . . .

The Warriors haven’t lost many games over the last few seasons. Since 2014-15, this team has lost just 86 of 402 games.

The Wolves have wins over the Warriors in each of the last three seasons, something not many teams in the NBA can say.

A shorthanded Wolves team will look to play spoiler against a team that has won three of the last four NBA championships.

Pick Your Poison

The Warriors would be much easier to plan against if you could just focus in on one player to try to take away.

We can dream . . .

Instead, the Warriors have three players (Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson) averaging 22 or more points per game. And now there’s DeMarcus Cousins who has averaged 15.9 points per game in 26 minutes per contest.

It will take a true team effort on the defensive end if the Wolves want to come away with a win in this one.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Warriors: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Warriors: PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - Cousins