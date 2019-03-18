Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Warriors

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Target Center.

The good news is that the game is at home, a place where the Wolves are 23-10 this season.

The bad news is that the Wolves are going up against the Golden State Warriors, a team that has won three of the last four championships.

The Wolves go into the game with a 32-38 record, 10th in the West.

The Warriors are 47-21, first in the West by a game. They play on Monday night against the Spurs in San Antonio. We’ll update this report accordingly.

This is the third matchup between the two teams this season. The Warriors are 2-0 against the Wolves so far this season, but both of those games were at Oracle Arena.

The Wolves will be wearing their Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms.

Battle Of Kentucky Big Men

This will be the first look the Wolves will get a look at DeMarcus Cousins in a Warriors uniform assuming he plays (load management could play a role with the Warriors on a back to back).

Cousins has only played 25.8 minutes per game, but he’s been solid for the Warriors, averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

He’s less than a week removed from finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Rockets.

With Cousins slowly getting back to the player he was before rupturing his Achilles, that’s bad news for the rest of the West, especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

Cousins will go up against fellow Kentucky big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Cousins will have his hands full on the defensive end. In his fourth season, Towns is averaging 24.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Towns has been great especially of late.

In 10 games since the All-Star Game, Towns is averaging 32.8 point and 13.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Keeping The Defensive Intensity Up

Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie has been one of the better wing defenders in the league this season.

He’ll have his hands full in this one with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the Golden State backcourt.

The two are averaging more than 50 combined points per game and both are shooting above 40 percent from the 3-point line.

With such talented offensive players, the Wolves will rely on team defense, but Okogie is the leader of that unit. We saw earlier how he was able to disrupt James Harden.

We’ll see how Okogie does against two of the best shooters the game has ever seen.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Warriors: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Warriors: PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Iguodala, PF – Green, C - Cousins