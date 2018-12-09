Scouting Report | Wolves at Warriors

The Game

The Wolves are looking to bounce back from a 113-105 road loss to the Blazers in what was the first of a four-game West Coast road trip for Minnesota.

Trying to bounce back from a Warriors team that has re-claimed the top spot in the West at 18-9 after Friday’s road win over the Bucks won’t be easy, but such is the Western Conference.

One thing to keep an eye on is the status of Timberwolves All-NBA defender Robert Covington. Covington was a late scratch against the Blazers with a sore right knee. We’ll update you on his status accordingly.

The Wolves go into the game with a 13-13 record, tied for 10th in the West.

Out Of His Slump

On Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins moved fourth place all-time on the team’s scoring list with 6,795 career points. Next up on the list is Kevin Love. Wiggins is 194 points away from that mark.

After being in a bit of a slump last week, Wiggins has responded well over the last three games, averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The Wolves will need Wiggins to be effective on both sides of the ball in this one. In 15 career games against the Warriors, Wiggins is averaging 19.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

It’s Curry’s Team

The Warriors are on a roll, having won three-straight games and six of their last eight.

Stephen Curry has played in four-straight games after missing 11 games from Nov. 10 to Nov. 29.

He’s back (did he ever leave?) to his MVP form, averaging 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 52.4 percent from the 3-point line and 95.5 percent from the free-throw line.

It’s a pick your poison trying to match up with this team. If Covington does play, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him guard Curry, but then there’s also Klay Thompson to worry about in the backcourt.

Taj Gibson is an above-average defender, so I’d expect him to take on Kevin Durant.

One matchup to watch is downlow between Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevon Looney. Expect the Wolves to feed Towns early and often trying to exploit that matchup.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out. Covington (knee) is probable.

Warriors: Damian Jones (pectoral) and DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Warriors: PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - Looney