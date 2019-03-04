Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Thunder

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak against a team they’ve had pretty good success recently.

Minnesota is 2-0 against Oklahoma City this season which is quite impressive considering the Thunder are 39-24, tied for third in the West.

The Wolves go into the game with a 29-34 record, 11th in the West.

If the Wolves were to win, they’d clinch the season series. It would be the second-straight year the Wolves would have done so.

Minnesota will be wearing its Classics Edition uniforms and Tony Campbell will be in the house. Campbell played for the Wolves from 1989-92 and averaged 23.2 points per game during the 1989-90 season

The KAT’s Meow

Over the last four games, Karl-Anthony Towns’ numbers have been downright silly. The big man is averaging 35.3 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The Wolves, however, are 1-3 in those games. Towns needs help from the team’s supporting cast.

Steven Adams is one tough dude, which is a big reason why Towns is averaging just 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games against OKC this season.

Westbrook’s Shooting Woes

Before we go on, this is just a reminder that Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, averaging 22.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and a league-leading 10.8 assists per game. He's a top-15 player in this league.

However, 2018-19 been a huge drop off for him. His 20.5 PER is the lowest it’s been since the 2009-10 season, same goes for his win shares per 48 minutes mark of .110.

Nearly all of that has to do with the fact that Westbrook has struggled shooting, shooting just 42.1 percent from the field and 26.6 percent from the 3-point line, also his worst marks since 2009-10. This would all be a bit better if he was hitting at the free-throw line, but he’s shooting just 65.4 percent from the charity stripe after shooting 84.5 just two seasons ago.

Maybe we’ll look back and this will be a blip on the radar, but Thunder fans have the right to be a bit worried.

Westbrook has had success against the Wolves from the field this season, though, shooting 51.2 percent from the field in two games.

If the Wolves can slow down Westbrook, or force him to shoot tough shots, that would be the recipe to win.

Of course, there’s still MVP candidate Paul George, who missed Saturday’s game with a right shoulder injury. We’ll see if he suits up in this one.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Luol Deng (Achilles) is questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.

Thunder: Andre Roberson (knee) is out. Paul George (shoulder) is questionable.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Thunder: PG – Westbrook, SG – Schroder, SF – Ferguson, PF – Grant, C - Adams