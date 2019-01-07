Scouting Report | Wolves at Thunder

The Game

This marks the first game for Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders – so that’s pretty significant.

There could have been easier games to start with. The Wolves will be tested on the road against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that ranks third in the West with a 25-14 record. OKC has won three of its last four games, but is coming off a 116-98 home loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

The Wolves are 19-21, 11th in the West but just 2.5 games back from the eighth seed. Minnesota has won two-straight games and three of its last five.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Wolves beat the Thunder 114-112 on Dec. 23 in Oklahoma City behind 30 points, six rebounds and five assists from Andrew Wiggins.

What: Wolves at Thunder

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

When: 7 p.m. CT

Watch: FOX Sports North Plus, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

towns-adams.jpg

Let’s Talk About KAT’s Last 7 Games . . .

Man, oh, man. Over the last seven games, dating back to Dec. 26, Karl-Anthony Towns has been nearly unstoppable, averaging 28.3 points, 17 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from the 3-point line.

He’ll be going up against the tough and physical Steven Adams in a matchup certainly worth watching.

In four games against the Thunder last season, Towns was solid, averaging 25.3 points and 13 rebounds per game.

All-Star numbers, perhaps? Vote for Towns here.

Westbrook’s Shooting Woes

Russell Westbrook leads the league in both assists and steals per game. His ball movement and defense has been better than it has been in years, and that’s something Paul George has benefitted from.

But Westbrook has really struggled shooting the ball, shooting just 41.7 percent from the field (worst since rookie season in 2008-09), 23.8 percent from the 3-point line (worst since 2009-10) and a career-worst 62.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Teams have let Westbrook pull up from three and his midrange jumpers more than ever, and it’s paying off.

Westbrook’s never been a particularly good shooter, but you’d think eventually these numbers will start to increase.

He had one of his better shooting games earlier this season against the Wolves, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 10-for-19 from the field and 1-for-1 from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Wolves: Derrick Rose (ankle) and Robert Covington (knee) are you.

Thunder: Alex Abrines (personal) is questionable. Andre Roberson (kneecap) is out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Okogie, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Thunder: PG – Westbrook, SG – Ferguson, SF – George, PF – Grant, C - Adams