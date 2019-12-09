Scouting Report | Wolves at Suns

The Game

Finally, we’re at the last road game for the Wolves on a four-game stretch.

After Sunday night’s tough loss to the Lakers, despite leading in the second quarter, the Wolves are hoping to get their first win from the trip on Monday night against the Suns. While it will be challenging on the second night of a back-to-back, such is life in the NBA.

The Suns are coming off a 115-109 loss to the Rockets in Houston on Saturday night.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The two teams last faced off on Nov. 23 at Target Center. The Suns won 100-98 behind 35 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists from Devin Booker. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 17 rebounds.

What: Wolves at Suns

When: 8 p.m. CT, Monday, Dec. 9

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Wildcat Reunion

For the second-straight night, Towns will go up against another former Kentucky Wildcat. On Sunday, it was Anthony Davis. On Monday, it will actually be someone he played with at Kentucky. Towns and Booker played at Kentucky in 2015-16 before both becoming lottery picks.

These are two of the most offensively gifted players in the league. Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting career-highs of 51.2 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and 91.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Towns, on the other hand, is averaging 26.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 51.2 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from deep and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Playoff Hunting

Both of these teams hope to be in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt when the 2019-20 season is over.

Both teams are 10-12, tied for eighth in the conference. Phoenix has the tiebreaker over Minnesota with a win earlier this season. As we saw two years ago when the Wolves made the playoffs, tiebreakers do indeed matter!

For Minnesota to make the playoffs, it would mean things clicked faster than expected with a totally new identity in 2019-20. For the Suns, it would be huge for a fanbase that hasn’t seen the playoffs since the 2009-10 season when Steve Nash, Jason Richardson, Amar’e Stoudemire and Grant Hill were on the roster.

Chances are, it will be one of these teams, not both, that would make the playoffs.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Suns: Aron Baynes (calf), Dario Saric (back) and Mikal Bridges (finger) are questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG­–Wiggins, SG–Culver, SF–Okogie, PF–Covington, C–Towns

Suns: PG—Rubio, SG – Booker, SF – Oubre, PF – Saric, C – Kaminsky