Scouting Report | Wolves at Suns

The Game

If it feels like these two teams just played each other, well, that’s because they have.

The Wolves beat the Suns 116-114 at home on Sunday night, thanks to a Derrick Rose shot at the buzzer.

Instead of Phoenix rising, Derrick Rose. pic.twitter.com/vJyuqdD0dR — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 21, 2019

This time, though, the game will be played in Phoenix.

The Wolves go into the game with a 22-24 record, 11th in the West and three games back from the eighth seed.

The Suns are 11-37, 15th in the West.

This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season. The series is split at 1-1 with both teams winning on their homecourts.

This is a somewhat soft spot in Minnesota’s schedule and the Wolves know they need to take advantage of it to stay in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

What: Wolves at Suns

When: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Will Ayton Play?

Rookie Deandre Ayton missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Ayton has had a sneaky-good rookie season (he’s been overshadowed by one Luka Doncic), averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

With missing Ayton and Richaun Holmes on Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns took advantage of Phoenix’s lack of depth, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. If Phoenix is short handed again, expect another big stat game from KAT.

A Change Of Scenery

Kelly Oubre Jr. has now played 17 games for the Suns after being traded from the Wizards for Trevor Ariza. The change of scenery appears to have been a good thing for the former 15th overall pick.

Here are his numbers with the Wizards and Suns this season:

Wizards: 26 MPG, 12.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 0.7 APG, 43.3 FG%, 31.1 3P%

Suns: 26.3 MPG, 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.2 APG, 45.5 FG%, 37.5 3P%

The tools are there for Oubre Jr. He’s a long wing who can play multiple positions (this screams MODERN NBA!), and he’s only 23 years old. The Suns traded a veteran for a player more on their timeline and it appears to be paying off.

Kelly Oubre Jr's 26 PTS and clutch put-back slam propels the @Suns past SAC! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/sEEadN4tb1 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2019

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are out. Jeff Teague (ankle) is questionable.

Suns: Richaun Holmes (foot) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) are questionable.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Suns: PG - Melton, SG - Booker, SF - Bridges, PF - Warren, C - Bender