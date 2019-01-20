Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Suns

The Game

The Wolves host the Suns in a home-and-away battle.

Minnesota will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to play the Suns, which is a somewhat unusual scheduling quirk, but here we are.

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from two-straight losses, the most recent coming at home against the Spurs on Friday night.

The Suns, meanwhile, will be on short rest, having played Saturday night in Charlotte.

This is the second matchup between the two teams. They last faced off on Dec. 15 in Phoenix. The Suns won 107-99 behind 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Devin Booker.

Welcome Back, Jamal

This marks the first time Jamal Crawford will return to Target Center since playing here last season.

In his first and only seasons with the Wolves, Crawford averaged 10.3 points per game. In his first season in Phoenix, Crawford is averaging 6.5 points at age 38.

Crawford has missed the last four games due to a sore knee.

In his first matchup against the Wolves in Phoenix, Crawford finished with four points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Crawford was great in the community during his time with the Wolves. I’d expect him to get a nice round of applause from the Target Center crowd.

Don’t Sleep On Ayton’s Rookie Season . . .

Almost all attention among rookies has been paid to Luka Doncic, and maybe rightfully so. But don’t sleep on the season Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick, is having.

Ayton is averaging 16.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field. He’ll make the All Rookie team, assuming he can stay healthy, and it looks like he’s going to have a very solid career.

In his first matchup against the Wolves, he finished with 18 points and 12 boards.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are out.

Suns: Richaun Holmes (foot), Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jamal Crawford (knee) are questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Okogie, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Suns: PG – Melton, SG - Booker, SF - Bridges, PF - Warren, C - Ayton