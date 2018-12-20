Scouting Report | Wolves at Spurs

The Game

This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Wolves.

To say the road has been unkind for the Wolves this season would be an understatement. Minnesota is just 2-12 on the road this season compared to 12-5 at home.

This is the third matchup between the two teams this season. Both have won on their own homecourt. Minnesota will try to flip the script in this one.

The Wolves have lost five of their last six including Wednesday’s 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons at Target Center. Minnesota is 14-17, 14th in the West.

The Spurs are hot, having won six of their last seven games. They are coming off a 129-90 road win over the Magic on Wednesday. San Antonio is 17-15, eighth in the West.

What: Wolves at Spurs

Where: AT&T Center

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Another Start By Rose

With Jeff Teague out, we’re likely to see Derrick Rose start.

If you have him in fantasy basketball, that’s good news. In eight games as a starter, Rose is averaging 26.6 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Rose’s comeback this season has been nothing short of incredible. On the season, he’s averaging 19 points per game, his highest average since 2011-12.

Keep an eye on the play of Tyus Jones as well. He’s just four night removed from his best game of the season when he had 10 points and 10 assists ina a blowout win over the Kings.

Belinelli Off The Bench

One player who has been critical to San Antonio’s success has been journeyman Marco Belinelli. In his second stint with the Spurs, Belinelli has scored 10 or more points in six of his last seven games, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s coming off an 18-point game against the Magic in which he shot 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from the field.

A big key to a victory for the Wolves is making sure Belinelli doesn’t heat up off the bench.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) is out.

Spurs: Pau Gasol (foot) and Dejounte Murray (knee) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Rose, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Spurs: PG – Forbes, SG – White, SF – DeRozan, PF – Gay, C - Aldridge