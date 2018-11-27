Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Spurs

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to make it four-straight wins on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center.

Things are going quite well for Minnesota since acquiring Robert Covington and Dario Saric for Jimmy Butler. The team is 6-2 since the trade, including three-straight wins over the Nets, Bulls and Cavaliers, respectively.

While it’s only November, this is a big game against a formidable Western Conference opponent.

Both of these teams figure to be part of the playoff discussion come April. The Spurs are 10-10, tied for eighth in the West. The Wolves are 10-11, just a half game back.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Spurs beat the Wolves 112-108 in the season opener behind 28 points from DeMar DeRozan.

This is the first of a four-game homestand for the Wolves, which is great news for fans. This team is 8-3 at home this season.

The Thief

Since joining the Wolves, Robert Covington has had two or more steals in all seven of his games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 3.0 steals per game, a mark that would rank first in the league by a wide margin. His 45 steals on the season lead the league.

It’s hard to describe how Covington does so much damage on the defensive end. Some of it is instinct. Other times he literally just rips the ball out of the offensive player’s hands and that’s that.

One thing that Covington does better than most guys is preparation. He’s mentioned more than a few times that watching film has benefited him in a big way.

“I’ve always had good hands when it came to that but really focusing in on and just taking chances and watching a lot of film on different guys,” Covington said after Monday’s win over the Cavaliers. “That’s what has allowed me to make that transition and just continue to be very defensive minded and really locked in is what takes it to another level.”

He’ll likely be tasked with guarding DeRozan. DeRozan, for whatever it’s worth, is averaging a career-high 2.5 turnovers per game in his first season in San Antonio.

Doing The Opposite

While the rest of the league is pushing the pace and launching 3-pointers, the Spurs, well, aren’t.

San Antonio ranks 25th in pace of play, 26th in 3-pointers made and 28th in 3-pointers attempted.

The 3-point stat is interesting considering San Antonio is shooting 38.5 percent from the 3-point line, a mark that ranks third in the league. Sometimes teams don’t do things that don’t fit their roster, and that makes sense. The late Flip Saunders didn't jump on board the 3-point revolution because his roster just wasn't built that way, and he was vocal about that. But the Spurs have six players playing 16 or more minutes per game who are shooting 40 percent or better from the 3-point line.

It feels like they should be doing more of that.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Spurs: Pau Gasol (foot) is questionable. Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Dejounte Murray (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Spurs: PG – Forbes, SG – DeRozan, SF – Gay, PF – Cunningham, C - Aldridge