Scouting Report | Wolves at Spurs

The Game

We’re back.

And what a summer it’s been for the Wolves. After making their first playoff appearance since the 2003-04 season, the Wolves had a somewhat rocky offseason. We won’t dismiss that, but the main pieces from that team are back again in 2018-19 to go with a (likely) new and improved bench.

The Spurs aren’t the same Spurs that we’ll tell our kids about. Kawhi Leonard was traded, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will be wearing a Hornets jersey this season, something that will be impossible to get used to.

But the team did well for itself, acquiring DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for Leonard – a much better haul that anyone anticipated the Spurs would get. They also still have Gregg Popovich at coach, the most-important part.

This game could look very "first game-ish" for both teams. The Wolves have yet to play a preseason game with Jimmy Butler, and the Spurs have been bit hard by the injury bug, especially at the point-guard position, in the month leading up to the season.

The breakout season for Dejounte Murray will have to wait, as will the opportunity for Derrick White. Instead, the Spurs will be using Bryn Forbes at the point.

Butler will play and start, but his minutes will depend on his conditioning.

What: Wolves at Spurs

When: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Shaking Off Preseason Woes

gettyimages-950471686.jpg

The Wolves ended preseason in an uninspiring way, losing to the Clippers, Thunder and Bucks (twice) to enter the 2018-19 season.

While there are concerns, players have been somewhat dismissive when asked how much it means. Obviously, you’d like your team to play better than not in preseason play, but Derrick Rose said at Monday’s practice that he’s been on teams that have been solid in preseason, and that didn’t equate one bit to regular-season success. Anthony Tolliver echoed those same feelings on Tuesday.

We’ll see. The Wolves are 0-0, as are the Spurs. If those same problems from preseason (defensive intensity and ball movement) haunt the Wolves early in the season, we’ll know those were real issues. But the team has had five days to practice in between preseason play to work on these problems and fortunately for them, they are going up against a Spurs team that has plenty of gelling to do.

Revenge Tour

gettyimages-1051863264.jpg

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a trade like the Raptors and Spurs made this offseason. We knew Leonard was on his way out, but the way that trade blindsided DeRozan can’t be defined. DeRozan was loved in Toronto, and he love it. He was best friends with Kyle Lowry. That’s a lot to just leave behind.

But DeRozan is an All-Star, an All-NBA player and a competitor. He still has friends in Toronto, sure, but he’s going to try day after day to prove that the Raptors made a huge mistake in dealing him.

DeRozan averaged 0.3 more point per game against the West last season but shot 3.7 percent less from the field and 4.8 percent less from the 3-point line. Maybe not something to look too far into, but certainly a drop off worth keeping an eye on during his first season in the West.

One thing that does worry me about DeRozan in San Antonio is the lack of range on this team. While DeRozan has made strides from deep, he still only made 31 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. When you look at this roster, nobody pops out as a dead-eye shooter besides maybe Marco Belinelli. In today’s NBA, that’s troublesome.

Injury Report

Wolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns

Spurs: PG—Forbes, SG – DeRozan, SF – Gay, PF – Aldridge, C - Poeltl