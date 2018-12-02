Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Rockets

The Game

A rematch of the first-round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs when the Rockets beat the Wolves 4-1 in the seven-game series.

Both teams are very different from that series. The Wolves, of course, traded Jimmy Butler for Rob Covington and Dario Saric, two players who have helped them win seven of their last 10 games.

The Rockets lost key cog Trevor Ariza who signed with the Suns this offseason. They tried replacing him with Carmelo Anthony, and well, that was a nightmare.

The Wolves are 11-12 overall after falling to the Celtics on Saturday night, tied for 11th in the West. The Rockets are 11-11 after beating the Bulls on Saturday night, tied for eighth in the West.

The Wolves will rock their Classics Edition uniforms for the second time this season. You may remember what happened the last time the Wolves wore them.

Rising Against The Rockets

In case you didn’t click that last paragraph, it was Derrick Rose’s 50-point game.

Rose has been nothing short of incredible this season, averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting career highs of 50.5 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from the 3-point line. At age 30 and with his injury history, this resurgence from Rose is one of the top storylines in all the NBA.

Rose’s success actually started in last season’s playoff series with the Rockets. In the five-game series, Rose was Minnesota’s best player. He averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 70 percent from the 3-point line.

Right now, Rose is the front runner for Sixth Man of the Year and it’s really not even close.

Lack Of Depth

At the top, the Rockets have some of the best talent in the league led by James Harden, Chris Paul, Clint Capela, and even P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon. But after that, things get a little dicey. The Carmelo Anthony experiment did not work, at all. Players like Gary Clark, James Ennis, Gerald Green and Michael Carter-Williams have been asked to step up, and that’s what has led to Houston’s troubles. This team really misses Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

It’s hard to say STOP JAMES HARDEN! But if Covington and company and limit Harden and Paul’s impact in this game, a win seems pretty likely. Of course, that’s much easier said than done.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Rockets: Carmelo Anthony (NWT), Zhou Qi (ankle) and Brandon Knight (G League assignment) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Rockets: PG – Paul, SG – Harden, SF – Tucker, PF – Ennis, C - Capela