Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Raptors

The Game

This is the final home of the 2018-19 season for the Timberwolves.

How time flies and what a wild season it’s been. We’ll reflect on that later. We have a scouting report to get to.

The Wolves go into the game with a 36-44 record, 11th in the Western Conference. They are coming off of a six-point home loss against the Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

The Raptors are 57-24, locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is coming off a 117-109 home overtime win over the Heat on Sunday night.

Toronto beat Minnesota 112-105 back on Oct. 24.

For both teams, this game doesn’t really mean a whole lot on the surface, but the Raptors are hoping to enter the postseason on a positive note, while the Wolves are looking for things to build towards looking to the 2019-20 season.

The Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition uniforms for the final time this season.

In His Last 10 Games . . .

Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins is closing the season out strong. Over his last 10 games, Wiggins has averaged 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Those are all higher than his season averages.

It’s been an up and down two seasons for Wiggins, but it finally seems like he’s getting somewhat comfortable. It was clear last season with Jimmy Butler playing a lot of iso ball, Wiggins wasn’t exactly sure what to do. The same can be said about Karl-Anthony Towns. And that’s nobody’s fault and everybody’s fault at the same time. Wiggins has to learn how to play when things aren’t going his way. But over the last 10, he hasn’t had to worry about that, scoring 20 or more points in eight out of 10 contests.

As far as per-game averages are concerned, Wiggins’ 18 points per game is an improvement from last season and his 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game are career highs.

Big Man In The Middle

The Raptors made a huge deadline deal, acquiring center Marc Gasol. Gasol isn’t putting up the numbers he put up in Memphis, but that’s more because the Raptors don’t need him to. Gasol is averaging 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, but he’s been super-efficient, shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the 3-point line and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.

When rotations shorten in the playoffs, I’d expect a “holy moly, I forgot the Raptors have Marc Gasol!” game from the Spaniard.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out. Jerryd Bayless (ankle) is questionable.

Raptors: Patrick McCaw (thumb) is out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Raptors: PG – Lowry, SG – Green, SF – Leonard, PF – Siakam, C - Gasol