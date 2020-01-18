Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Raptors

The Game

This will be the second half of a back-to-back for both teams.

The Wolves lost a 116-114 heartbreaker to the Pacers on Friday night in Indiana. The good news, however, was that Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a 15-game absence and scored 27 points in 28 minutes. With it being a back-to-back, we’ll monitor his status for Saturday night’s game, but I’d probably bet on him playing.

The Raptors beat the Wizards 140-111 in Toronto on Friday night. Scoring 140 points against the Wizards seems to be the norm.

Toronto is expected to have Fred VanVleet available for this game. VanVleet has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. The man who set the NBA Finals on fire last season is averaging career highs of 18 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the 3-point line on 6.9 attempts per game.

This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. They’ll face off against on Feb. 10 in Toronto.

Connections

There’s only one obvious connection here (and maybe it's not even that obvious). Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Nurse, who was born in Carroll, Iowa (about a 4-hour drive from Minneapolis), was the coach for the Iowa Energy from 2007-11. The Iowa Energy are now the Iowa Wolves, a Timberwolves’ affiliate.

While there, Nurse led the Energy to a 2011 D-League championship.

Nurse is a guy who put in his time as a coach before getting to the NBA, coaching in minor league basketball from 1995 until getting his NBA opportunity in 2013 as an assistant for the Raptors.

Crabbe’s Debut?

Could the Timberwolves have Allen Crabbe available two days after acquiring him from the Hawks in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham?

We’ll see. In media availability on Friday in Indiana, it sounded like Crabbe could be available. How much time in the rotation will that mean? I doubt we’ll see 25 minutes right off the bat, but stay tuned!

Crabbe, while not an All-Star level player, could be pretty important for this team. The Wolves shoot 39 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks third in the NBA.

Crabbe is a career 38.9 percent 3-point shooter. Let’s just say that you give him Treveon Graham’s 2.5 3-point attempts per game this season (Graham shot 24.1 percent from deep in 33 games with the Wolves). Quick math tells us that’s the difference between 1.8 points and 2.91 points per game (+1.11), and if I had to guess, Crabbe will shoot more than 2.5 3-pointers per game. #stats

Injury Report:

Wolves: Crabbe (illness) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez (ankle) is questionable.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Culver, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Raptors: PG—Lowry, SG – VanVleet, SF – Siakam, PF – Ibaka, C – Gasol