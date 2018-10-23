Scouting Report | Wolves at Raptors

The Game

This is our first look at a Raptors team that is going for it all after trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

So far, so good. The Raptors are 4-0 and Leonard looks back to the player he was back in 2016-17, averaging 25.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, both marks would be career highs for him.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are 2-2, most recently coming off a home win over the Pacers on Monday night.

The Wolves split the season series against the Raptors last season, winning at home while falling on the road.

Winning in Toronto has exactly been a thing for the Wolves. Toronto has won 14 straight home games against Minnesota - a franchise-record for consecutive games against a single opponent at home. The last time Toronto lost at home to Minnesota was Jan. 21, 2004.

What: Wolves at Raptors

When: 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Hometown Kid

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins exited Monday’s game in the first quarter with a right quad contusion. Surely Wiggins would love to play in the city he was born, but we’ll know more after the team shoots around on Wednesday morning.

Prior to Monday’s game, Wiggins was averaging 20.3 points per game, up 2.5 points per game from last season. In eight career games against the Raptors, Wiggins has played well, averaging 24 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

If Wiggins can’t go, expect to see more of rookie Josh Okogie, who has really impressed in his first two NBA games.

How Is The Other New Raptor Fitting In?

gettyimages-1052565536.jpg

Everyone has focused in on the success that Leonard is having, and rightfully so. But Danny Green was also in that trade. Green is playing his best ball since at least the 2014 season and has given the Raptors a huge boost.

A small sample size, yes. But Green is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s coming off a 16-point performance, 12 coming from the 3-point line, in Monday’s win over Charlotte.

Leonard is certainly the main entrée, but don’t sleep on what Green can bring a team with championship aspirations.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Raptors: Delon Wright (left adductor strain) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Raptors: PG – Lowry, SG – Green, SF – Leonard, PF – Ibaka, C - Siakam