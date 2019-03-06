Scouting Report | Wolves at Pistons

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to make it back-to-back wins after taking down the Thunder on Tuesday night at Target Center.

This is the team’s second back-to-back over the last week, and the Wolves have another one to look forward to this weekend. Such is life in the NBA.

Minnesota enters the game with a 30-34 overall record, 10thin the West.

The Pistons are coming off a 112-107 home win over the Raptors on Sunday. Detroit is 31-31 overall, good for sixth in the East.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Pistons beat the Wolves 129-123 in overtime back on Dec. 19 at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Pistons

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Little Caesars Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

His Dominance Continues

Over his last five games, it’s hard to find a player in the NBA playing better than Karl-Anthony Towns. In those five games, Towns is averaging 36.5 points, 16 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from the field.

He’s scored more than any player in Wolves history over a five-game stretch.

He’ll have a tough battle against Andre Drummond inside in this one.

Back on Dec. 19, Towns struggled against the Pistons, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-for-15 from the field and 0-for-7 from the 3-point line.

Look for him to continue his hot streak.

Familiar Face

Wayne Ellington played with the Wolves from 2009-12 after the team drafted him in the first round.

Recently, Ellington found himself out of the rotation with the Heat before being traded to the Suns. The Suns bought him out and he then signed with the Pistons.

In eight games with the Pistons, Ellington has been impactful, averaging 10.1 points while shooting 37.3 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s hit two or more 3-pointers in the last seven games, including shooting 5-for-8 from the 3-point line against the Cavaliers on Saturday. The Wolves will try to keep the former Tarheel from getting hot.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) and Luol Deng (Achilles) are out.

Pistons: Jon Leuer (knee) is questionable. Zaza Pachulia (Achilles) is doubtful.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Pistons: PG – Jackson, SG – Brown, SF – Ellington, PF – Griffin, C - Drummond