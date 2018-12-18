Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pistons

The Game

The Timberwolves are looking to stay hot at home on Wednesday night against the Pistons. The Wolves have won their last three-straight games at Target Center this season and are 12-4 in 16 games.

Minnesota is coming off a 132-105 blowout win over the Kings on Monday night.

The Pistons aren’t in a great place right now, having lost seven of their last eight games. Detroit is coming off a 107-104 home loss to the Bucks on Monday night.

This is the first matchup between these two teams this season. Detroit was 2-0 against Minnesota last season.

This marks the return of Dwane Casey to Minnesota, and the first time with him as a coach of the Pistons. Casey was the Timberwolves coach from 2005 into 2007 and amassed a 53-69 record.

Will Teague Play?

Jeff Teague (left ankle inflammation) did not play on Monday against the Kings. We’ll know more about his status throughout Wednesday, but if Teague can’t go, expect Derrick Rose to get the start.

The point guards, without Teague, on Monday stepped up to the challenge. Rose finished with a 13-point, 11-assist double-double, while Tyus Jones had a 10-point, 10-assist double-double off the bench.

It was the fifth time in team history the team had two players finish with 10 or more assists in a game. The last was on April 13, 2016 against the Pelicans. Jones dished out 12, while Ricky Rubio added 10 in a 144-109 win.

Turning Back The Clock

This is the Timberwolves’ first time playing the Pistons with Blake Griffin on the team. Griffin is having an incredible season, averaging a career-high 25.7 points per game to go with 9.1 rebounds (most since 2013-14) and 5.0 assists per game. He’s shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from the 3-point line on 6.2 attempts per game.

Griffin, at age 29, looks to be expanding his ceiling that we thought he hit early in his career with the Clippers.

Of course, the key is for Griffin to stay healthy. He hasn’t played 70 games in a season since 2013-14.

Taj Gibson and Dario Saric will have their hands full guarding Griffin, a player the Pistons run the majority of their offense through.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out. Jeff Teague (left ankle) is questionable.

Pistons: Henry Ellenson (ankle), Glenn Robinson III (ankle) and Ish Smith (groin) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Rose, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Pistons: PG – Jackson, SG – Kennard, SF – Bullock, PF – Griffin, C - Drummond