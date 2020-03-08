Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Game

The Timberwolves get the opportunity to see rookie phenom Zion Williamson twice in a week.

Minnesota beat Williamson’s Pelicans last Tuesday in New Orleans. This one will be in Minneapolis at Target Center.

The Wolves go into the game with a 19-43 record, 14th in the West. The Pelicans are 28-36, 10th in the West.

This is the Timberwolves’ last home game before a six-game road trip. They’ll be back home on Sunday, Mar. 22 when they host Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

What: Wolves vs. Pelicans

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

A Little Bit Of Everything

Veteran forward James Johnson has been so important for the Timberwolves in his short time with the franchise. Johnson is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

If not for Johnson on the second unit, it’s hard to imagine who would be doing all that Johnson is doing.

It’s been well-documented that Johnson has been critical for this team off the court. He’s proving the same on the court.

Since We Saw Him Last . . .

Last Tuesday against the Wolves, Williamson finished with 25 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-for-19 from the field. In two games since, Williamson finished with 21 points and six rebounds against the Mavericks and 17 points and six rebounds against the Heat, respectively.

Coach Ryan Saunders will likely throw Johnson and Naz Reid at Williamson in hopes to slow him down. At 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game, that’s something not many teams have been able to do.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) and Kelan Martin (ankle) are out.

Pelicans: J.J. Redick (hamstring) and Darius Miller (Achilles) are out. Kenrich Williams (back) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Pelicans: PF—Holiday, SG – Ball, SF – Ingram, PF – Williamson, C – Favors