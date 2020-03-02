Scouting Report | Wolves at Pelicans

The Game

The Wolves will finish the first week of March with a three-game homestand but are tasked with taking on the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday before returning to Target Center.

Minnesota dropped a 111-91 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Wolves ended the Mavs’ 13-game streak of hitting 14 or more 3s but uncharacteristically struggled on the offensive end themselves.

The Wolves are now 17-42 on the season, good for 14th in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans are coming off a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The LeBron James vs. Zion Williamson didn’t disappoint as the two players combined for 69 points, 35 of which came from the rookie on his career night. But the Lakers ultimately defeated the Pelicans 122-114 after holding New Orleans to 19 fourth-quarter points.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Pelicans to 26-34, which earns them the ninth-place spot in the West. They’re currently three games back from the eighth-place spot, which the Memphis Grizzlies currently hold.

Minnesota and New Orleans faced off earlier in the season on Dec. 18 when the Pelicans served the Wolves a 107-99 home loss while Williamson was still nursing a knee injury that kept him sidelined until Jan. 22. The two teams will complete their three-game season series at Target Center on March 8. I have a feeling Williamson’s availability may impact the atmosphere of the Wolves’ final two games against the Pelicans.

What: Wolves at Pelicans

When: 7 p.m. CT, Tuesday, March 3

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Zion Thrilliamson

In just 15 games, Zion has already made his mark on the NBA.

Zion is the type of player fans go out of their way to see live and likely never forget the day they did so. Watching the king of milestones is a milestone within itself.

His 35 points against the Lakers in Sunday’s game were a career-high, and he’s now averaging 29 points on 61% shooting from the field over his last seven games.

And Zion doesn’t just rack up stats quietly. He makes his presence known by leaping over defenders to complete lob dunks and reaching for the rafters when going up to contest opponents’ shots.

Memphis’ Ja Morant is still the favorite to earn the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award given Zion will only play 37 regular-season games at the most in his rookie campaign. But the fact that Zion is even challenging Morant for the award says something about how impactful his first 15 games have been.

Layman Did It First

Zion’s highly-anticipated debut was pretty spectacular.

The rookie played 18 minutes against the Spurs and recorded 22 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.

The feat was astonishing but nothing new to Jake Layman.

On Nov. 16, then-rookie Layman contributed 17 fourth-quarter points in his career debut with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also became the first Trail Blazer to hit five 3-pointers in a debut.

Layman has been back with the Wolves for their last four games after missing three months of the season due to a toe injury. It’s clear that Layman is still shaking off some rust, which is to be expected, but his basket cutting and floor spacing led to a road win in Miami and has already positively impacted the Wolves’ offense.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is out.

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams (back) is questionable. JJ Redick (hamstring) and Darius Miller (Achilles) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Pelicans: PG—Ball, SG—Holiday, SF—Ingram, PF—Williamson, C—Favors