Scouting Report | Wolves at Pelicans

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from two bad losses this week, the most recent on Thursday night against the Magic in Orlando.

Before the All-Star Break, the Wolves were hoping to make a run into the postseason picture, but they’ve done the opposite. Minnesota is 25-29, 12th in the West and four games back from a playoff spot.

It’s an interesting matchup against a team that is expected to have Anthony Davis back in the lineup after no action at the trade deadline. The Pelicans are right behind the Wolves at 24-31, 5.5 games back from a playoff spot. Will they try to make a run behind Davis and Jrue Holiday? We’ll see. They’ll be without Nikola Mirotic, who they traded at the deadline.

What: Wolves at Pelicans

Where: Smoothie King Center

When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Fox Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

Team LeBron

We found out on Thursday night that Karl-Anthony Towns will be on Team LeBron for the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Towns has been solid over his last three games, averaging 28 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 65.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t resulted in wins. The Wolves are 0-3 in those games and they are in desperate need of a win in this one. Yes, it’s on a back-to-back and the Pelicans will likely get Davis back, but these are the games Towns and Andrew Wiggins need to will the Wolves to victory. If not, the playoffs are increasingly unlikely.

So Long, Nikola

The Pelicans traded Mirotic on Thursday to the Bucks in exchange for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson and four second-round picks.

That’s a big loss for the Pelicans. Mirotic is averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the 3-point line. Certainly a huge loss for the Pelicans, but a great get for the Bucks.

We’ll see if Johnson, a player who just hasn’t developed the way the Pistons would have liked, will be able to find some success in New Orleans.