Scouting Report | Wolves at Pelicans

The Game

After road struggles to start the season, the Wolves are looking earn their fourth-straight win on the road.

Minnesota took down the Heat in Miami on Sunday night, 113-104, behind 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals from All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

On the season, the Wolves are 17-19, 13th in the West. Minnesota is just 2.5 games back from the eighth seed with four teams in between.

The Pelicans are right behind them at 16-21, 14th in the West.

New Orleans has struggled of late, losing six of its last seven games, most recently on Saturday night against the Rockets, 108-104.

Minnesota beat the New Orleans at Target Centers, 107-100, back on Nov. 14.

The Wolves swept the four-game series between the two teams last season.

KAT’s Roar

Over the last three games, Towns has been an absolute stud for the Wolves. The big man is averaging 28.3 points, 19 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

If you have him on your fantasy team, hot diggity. You’re a happy camper.

Towns will have the challenge of going up against Anthony Davis in this one. Davis, of course, is one of the best players in the league and would be an MVP candidate if his team had more wins.

Towns was solid in the matchup earlier this season against Davis and the Pelicans, finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Davis wasn’t exactly held in check, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. But he shot just 9-for-25 from the field. This will be the matchup to watch in this New Year’s Eve battle.

What About Point Guard?

Both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose missed Friday night’s game with ankle injuries. With both being listed as doubtful prior to that game, it’d be a surprise if either were ready 24 hours later.

The good news for the Wolves is that they have a steady hand like Tyus Jones there to lead the offense. In Friday night’s win, Jones finished with 12 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds while committing just one turnover.

He might not be a flashy player, but he gets the job done and sets up his teammates for success.

One of Jones’ best friends and former Duke teammate, Jahlil Okafor, plays for the Pelicans. Expect some pre-game hugs between the two.

In 19 games with the Pelicans this season, Okafor is averaging 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are doubtful.

Pelicans: Darius Miller (illness) and Elfrid Payton (left finger fracture) are probable. Cheick Diallo (right ankle sprain is questionable. Nikola Mirotic (right ankle) is out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Pelicans: PG – Payton, SG – Moore, SF – Moore, PF – Randle, C - Davis