Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Game

This is the second night of a back to back for the Wolves at Target Center.

They fell to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Friday night in an absolute thriller.

They’ll look to bounce back on Saturday night against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans on Statement Saturday.

Both teams are 20-22 overall, tied for 11thin the West.

The Pelicans are coming off a 140-124 win over the Cavaliers at home on Wednesday.

The season series is knotted up at 1-1 between the two teams with both winning on their home court.

KAT Continues To Roll

After an “off night” by his standards after putting up 20 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Thunder, Towns bounced back, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks against the Mavericks on Friday night.

The one concern with Towns as of late is getting into foul trouble. On Tuesday, he was limited to just 24 minutes, and on Friday, he was limited to 30 minutes.

Going up against Anthony Davis, the Wolves will need Towns on the court if they want to come away with a win.

Injury Report

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable.

Pelicans: E’Twaun Moore (quadriceps) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns

Pelicans: PG – Payton, SG – Holiday, SF – Miller, PF – Randle, C - Davis