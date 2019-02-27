Scouting Report | Wolves at Pacers

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from a nasty overtime loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night.

Despite being as much as 13 in the game, the Wolves struggled in the fourth.

The loss dropped the Wolves to 29-32 on the season, four games back from the eighth seed. We’ve talked about “must wins” a lot, but for the Wolves to keep their playoff hopes alive, you’d think they’ll have to win this one.

The Pacers also played on Wednesday night, so this will be a back-to-back for both squads. Indiana fell 110-101 in Dallas. On the season, the Pacers are 40-22, third in the East.

This is the final matchup between the two teams this season. The Wolves beat the Pacers 101-91 at Target Center back on Oct. 22.

What: Wolves at Pacers

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Carrying The Team

Over his last two games, Karl-Anthony Towns has been sensational, averaging 35.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the 3-point line.

He’ll have a challenge on Thursday night against Myles Turner, who has turned into one of the better defensive centers in the league. In his first matchup against the Pacers, Towns finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. He had just 12 shot attempts, though. Over the last two games, he’s had 18 and 19, respectively.

Filling In For Victor

How has the team been able to stay near the top in the East without Victor Oladipo? While it’s been a team effort, the first name you look to is Bojan Bogdanovic. The 29-year-old small forward is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from the 3-point line. Those are all career highs.

The tricky thing with Indiana is that it’s a true team effort. It’s hard to focus on one player and say “if we lock him down, we’ll win.” That’s not true with seven guys on their roster averaging double digits. But if the Wolves can slow down Bogdanovic and keep him from getting hot from deep, that will go a long way.

Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic adds a little nutmeg to the Bogey-Thaddy two-man game (via @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/ZnulnlTlzk — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 24, 2019

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jeff Teague (left knee) and Luol Deng (achilles) are questionable. Robert Covington (right knee) is out.

Pacers: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Pacers: PG – Collison, SG – Bogdanovic, SF – Matthews, PF – Young, C - Turner