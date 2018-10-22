Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pacers

The Game

The Wolves are back at home after splitting the dreaded home/away back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Minnesota (1-2) beat Cleveland in its season opener before falling to the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday night. All of the points were scored in the second game. Jimmy Butler (rest) did not play in that game.

The Pacers (2-1) have beaten the Grizzlies and Nets this season, while falling to the Bucks.

The two teams split the season series last season, with each team winning on the opposition’s home court.

Fun fact: This marks the second-straight season the two face off against each other in Game 4 of the season.

Butler Back?

After sitting out Saturday night, the thought would be that Butler will return on Monday night for the Wolves. Despite not being 100 percent on the conditioning scale, Butler was effective for the Wolves in his first two games, averaging 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. More than anything, the team will need him to lock down Victor Oladipo. If the NBA learned anything last season, it was that Oladipo is back to where we thought he’d be when he was drafted second overall in the 2013 draft.

Two Centers With Extensions

gettyimages-1052558000.jpg

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner signed extensions recently. Towns and Turner were the first and 11th picks in the 2015 draft, respectively.

Both players will be hungry to go up against each other. It’s probably unfair to say the two have struggled to start the season, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Towns, who fouled out of his second game, is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. All marks would be career lows from Towns. Nothing to look too far into, though. Three games is the smallest of sample sizes. The good news, though, is that Towns has been better defensively, something he challenged himself to do in training camp.

And then there’s Turner. Turner is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. For a player his size (6’11, 243 pounds) you’d really like to see his rebound numbers go up, but that’s kind of the player he’s been throughout his career. Turner played in just one game against the Wolves last season. In the Wolves win, Turner struggled mightily, finishing with one point and two rebounds in 19 minutes. He shot 0-for-5 from the field.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Pacers: T.J. Leaf (ankle) and Domanatas Sabonis (knee) are questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Pacers: PG—Collison, SG – Oladipo, SF – Bogdanovic, PF – Young, C - Turner