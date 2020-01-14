Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pacers

The Game

This is the first of a home-and-home series against the Pacers. This one will be at Target Center on Wednesday night, while the Timberwolves will travel to play the Pacers in Indiana on Friday.

The Wolves are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, most recently on Monday night at home to the Thunder. Minnesota sits at 15-24 overall, 12th in the West.

The Pacers are having another strong season, sitting at 25-15 overall, fifth in the East.

The Wolves were 1-1 against the Pacers last season.

Towns Close To Returning . . .

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has missed the last 14 games with a knee injury, and it seems lately an illness has kept the big man out.

On Monday, Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders hinted that Towns’ return could be coming soon and quite possibly this week.

Could it be on Wednesday? We’ll see. Towns’ injury was a tricky one. Originally, it looked like it was a day-to-day injury, but knee injuries aren’t always as responsive as one would hope and the injury lingered.

Early on, Towns will almost-certainly be on some sort of minutes restriction, but we’ll know more once Saunders addresses that situation.

If he plays in this one, he’d go up against fellow 2015 first-round pick. Myles Turner was the 11th overall pick out of Texas. In his fifth season, he’s averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Last season, he averaged a league-leading 2.7 blocks per contest.

Brogdon’s First Year In Indy

This offseason, the sharpshooting Malcolm Brogdon was part of a sign-and-trade that sent him from Milwaukee to Indiana. So far, Brogdon has been exactly what the Pacers were looking for, averaging career highs of 17.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Brogdon has missed eight of the last 10 games but played on Monday against the 76ers and finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a Pacers win.

Indiana is 19-9 with Brodgon in the lineup and just 6-6 without him.

With Victor Oladipo scheduled to return at the end of January, the Pacers have to feel pretty good about where they are nearing the All-Star break.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Towns (knee/illness) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Pacers: Brian Bowen (wrist) and Naz Mitrou-Long (ankle) are questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Wiggins, SF—Martin, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Pacers: PG—Brogdon, SG – Lamb, SF – Warren, PF – Sabonis, C – Turner