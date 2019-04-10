DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets on March 12, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Apr 10, 2019

The Game

This is a significant final game for the Denver Nuggets. At 53-28, they sit just a half-game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

If the Nuggets beat the Wolves, they’ll get the No. 2 seed. Simple. But with a loss, Houston would leapfrog the Nuggets.

That’s significant to avoid a second-round matchup against the Warriors.

The Wolves go into the game with a 36-45 record, 11th in the Western Conference.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets
When: 9:30 p.m. CT
Where: Pepsi Center
Watch: Fox Sports North  
Listen: 104.1 JACK FM

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out. Jerryd Bayless (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) are questionable.

Nuggets: Will Barton (finger) is questionable. Michael Porter Jr. (back) is out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Dieng

Nuggets: PG – Murray, SG – Harris, SF – Barton, PF – Millsap, C - Jokic

 

