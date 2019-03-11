Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to carry their winning ways to the road.

Minnesota is coming off of back-to-back wins at home over the weekend against the Wizards and Knicks, respectively.

The Nuggets, however, are not those teams. Denver has emerged as one of the best teams in the league and sit at 43-22, 1.5 games back from first in the West. They are reeling a bit, though, having lost four of their last five games.

The Wolves are 32-35, 10thin the West.

This is the third matchup between the two teams. The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Wolves this season.

What: Wolves at Nuggets

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Pepsi Center

Watch: TNT

Listen: 830 WCCO

Injuries . . .

The Wolves are one of the more injured teams in the league. It’s hard to accurately preview this game when we don’t know who will play.

Andrew Wiggins (thigh contusion) has missed the last two games. Karl-Anthony Towns (right knee) missed Sunday’s game, although much of that might have been precautionary. Luol Deng (Achilles) hasn’t played since Feb. 27. Robert Covington (knee) has no timeline.

Injuries aren’t fun, but these ones have opened the door for Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie to get more playing time.

The Wolves will shootaround tomorrow morning and we’ll know more about that status of the players above. Stay tuned.

Depth

One thing, among many, that makes Denver is good is its depth. The Nuggets have seven players averaging double digits this season – Nikola Jokic (20.4), Jamal Murray (18.2), Gary Harris (13.7), Paul Millsap (12.5), Will Barton (12.4), Malik Beasley (11.8) and Monte Morris (10.4).

There’s no “just stop this guy and you’ll win” player on the Nuggets, which is what makes them so dangerous. The Wolves will need to play together on defense and have as few lapses as possible. The Nuggets will make you pay for poor defense.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Nuggets: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Bates-Diop, PF – Saric, C - Gibson

Nuggets: PG – Murray, SG – Barton, SF – Harris, PF – Millsap, C - Jokic