Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

The Game

The Timberwolves play their first road game after the 2020 All-Star break on Sunday evening against the Nuggets in Denver.

Both teams are looking for their first wins since the festivities in Chicago. The Wolves are coming off a loss against the Celtics, while the Nuggets are coming off a loss against the Thunder — both games were on Friday night.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 16-38 record, 14th in the West.

Denver is 38-18, second in the West.

This is the fourth and final game between the two teams this season. The Nuggets are going for the sweep.

This is the front of a back-to-back for the Wolves. They’ll travel to play the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night.

What: Wolves at Nuggets

When: 5 p.m. CT, Feb. 23

Where: Pepsi Center

Watch: Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Welcome Back To Denver

This is the first game between the two teams since Denver sent Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley to Minnesota two days before the trade deadline.

So, how have the two done in Minnesota?

We’re glad you asked!

In four games with the Timberwolves, Beasley is averaging 23.3 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The point and rebound averages are nearly tripled what he averaged in Denver. He’s also playing 33.5 minutes per game, more than 15 than what he played with the Nuggets.

Beasley has scored 20 or more points in three of four games with the Timberwolves.

Hernangomez has been solid as well, averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. He’s given Minnesota’s offense a legit stretch four, hitting 52.6 percent of his 3-point shots.

This will be an emotional game for them surely, but also one where they’ll especially want to play well.

Hello, Old Friends!

In that same four-team trade, the Timberwolves also sent forwards Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to the Nuggets.

Bates-Diop has appeared two games and has scored seven points.

Vonleh has appeared in just one game and finished with four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Nuggets also got Houston's 2020 first-round pick, but early on, it looks like the Wolves were on the right side of this one.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) and Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) are out.

Nuggets: Bol Bol (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Nuggets: PG—Murray, SG – Barton, SF – Harris, PF – Millsap, C – Jokic