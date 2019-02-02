Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Game

If the Wolves could win this one, it’d certainly be a statement. And considering the Wolves will be wearing their Statement Uniforms, this seems fitting!

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bullseye Plush Dog with the Statement Uniform on.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 25-26 record, just 2.5 games back from a playoff spot. The Wolves are coming off a 99-97 overtime win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. They could be getting some help with Derrick Rose (ankle) listed as questionable. That would help a team that will be without Jeff Teague (foot), Robert Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle).

The Nuggets have been one of the surprises in the league, holding a record of 36-15, tied for first in the West. Denver has won five-straight games, including a Friday-night 136-122 win over the Rockets. We’ll see if Denver is fatigued, or if the Nuggets rest anyone, on the second night of a back to back.

This is the second of four matchups between the two teams. The Nuggets beat the Wolves 103-101 back on Nov. 21 at Target Center.

Battle Of The Bigs

All eyes will be on Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Nikola Jokic. These are two of the most-unique big men in the league, and both will be representing their teams in the All-Star Game later this month.

On the season, Towns is averaging 22.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and career highs of 3.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest.

Jokic is averaging career highs of 20.4 points and 7.7 assists to go with 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

These players are very different players, but the results end up being the same: They are extremely effective and successful at what they do.

If the Wolves want to keep Towns out of foul trouble (something that has been a problem for the big man), see if Ryan Saunders decides to match up Towns on Paul Millsap and Taj Gibson on Jokic. It worked well in Game 82 last season.

A Steady Hand

After playing just 42 games from 2016-2018, Jerryd Bayless has suddenly emerged as a dependable player for the Timberwolves as of late. His opportunity has come due to injuries, but he’s taken advantage of it.

In the last five games, Bayless is averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. The Wolves are 3-2 in that stretch.

You don’t plan for injuries to hit as hard as they have for the Wolves, but the front office has done a solid job with the roster to have players like Bayless waiting to step up.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable. Robert Covington (knee), Tyus Jones (ankle) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin) are questionable. Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Bayless, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Nuggets: PG – Morris, SG - Barton, SF - Beasley, PF - Millsap, C - Jokic