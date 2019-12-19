Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to get back on track on Friday night in Denver.

Minnesota has dropped eight-straight games, most recently on Wednesday night to the Pelicans. Denver, meanwhile, has won four straight.

This is the first of a four-game road trip that also includes the Blazers, Warriors and Kings.

The Wolves go into the game with a 10-16 record, tied for 11th in the West. The Nuggets are 18-8, third in the West.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. Denver beat Minnesota 100-98 in overtime back on Nov. 10 at Target Center.

We’ll see if Karl-Anthony Towns plays in this one. Towns sat out of Wednesday’s game with a left knee sprain. The team had practice off on Thursday. We’ll likely know more about Towns’ status after Friday’s shootaround.

What: Wolves at Nuggets

When: 8 p.m. CT, Dec. 20, 2019

Where: Pepsi Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Well-Rounded Machine

The Nuggets are one of the deepest teams in the league. Need proof? Denver has five players averaging 11 or more points, but nobody is scoring more than 18 points per game. There are also 12 players averaging four or more points.

You look up and down this roster and there really isn’t a clear weakness. If someone gets hurt (which is unavoidable during an NBA season), there’s not much of a drop off to the next guy, apart from maybe going from Nikola Jokic to Mason Plumlee at center.

This is the first of seven-straight games against Western Conference opponents for Denver. There has been plenty of talk about both LA teams, and for good reason, but let’s not sleep on the team that won 54 games last season.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You …

After finishing with 27 points against the Pelicans on Wednesday, Andrew Wiggins has now scored 20 or more points in 18 games and 25 or more points in 13 games this season.

Last season, Wiggins hit the 20-point mark 29 times and scored more than 25 points eight times.

If Towns can’t play in this one, the Wolves will need Wiggins to get Minnesota’s offense rolling.

Jarrett Culver (illness) also missed Wednesday night’s game. His availability would be a boost to the starting lineup to give the bench another offensive threat with Jeff Teague.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jarrett Culver (illness) are questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Nuggets: Torrey Craig (illness) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Wiggins, SG—Culver, SF—Okogie, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Nuggets: PG—Murray, SG – Barton, SF – Harris, PF- Millsap, C – Jokic