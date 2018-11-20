Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Game

This is the first time these two teams face off since the historic Game 82 last season.

And what a game that was.

If you need a reminder, and a reason to run through a wall, here it is.

Things have changed a bit since then, mostly for the Wolves. While Jimmy Butler is gone, the new pieces certainly look like htey fit better early on. We'll see if that continues.

Both of these teams have goals of making the postseason in 2018-19. The Nuggets have gotten off to a better start (10-7, sixth in the West) than the Wolves (7-10, 14th), but Minnesota has won three of its last four games and is 7-2 at Target Center this season.

Make It Rain

In Sunday’s matinee against the Grizzlies, Dario Saric and Robert Covington buried four 3-pointers each.

Both of these players add range to the Wolves, something that was much needed. In three games with the Wolves, Covington is shooting 52.4 percent from deep while Saric is shooting 42.9 percent.

This type of floor spacing is instrumental in opening up driving lanes for Andrew Wiggins and forcing teams to think real hard on whether it’s worth it to double team big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

On the season, the Wolves are draining 37.3 percent of their 3-point shots, a mark that ranks sixth in the league. The Nuggets have forced opponents to shoot just 33.7 percent from deep, the eighth-best mark in the league.

That will be a fun battle to keep an eye on.

The Joker

Nikola Jokic is Denver’s most-talented offensive player. He’s averaging 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

The matchup between him and Towns will be fun, but look to see if Tom Thibodeau puts Taj Gibson on Jokic. If you remember right, Gibson absolutely shut Jokic down in Game 82 last season.

In four games against Minnesota last season, Jokic averaged 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

In those same four games, Towns averaged 22.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 61.9 percent from the field and 60 percent from deep.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Nuggets: Will Barton (hip) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Nuggets: PG – Murray, SG – Harris, SF – Hernangomez, PF – Millsap, C – Jokic