Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Game

The Wolves will go up against the Nuggets for the third time this season on Monday night at Target Center.

Minnesota is looking for its first win against a Denver team that is coming off a back-to-back, having played against the Pacers at home on Sunday night.

The Wolves go into the game with a 15-27 record, tied for 13th in the West.

The Nuggets are 29-12, second in the West.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday Jan. 20

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

No Murray

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle sprain on Jan. 15 against the Hornets. Luckily for the Nuggets, the injury isn’t as severe as it looked.

Murray has actually had a down season in his fourth year. His averages of 17.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game are all down from last season, as is his shooting percentage of 43.5 percent from the field and his 32.2 percent from the 3-point line is a career-low.

However, the last time he played the Wolves back on Dec. 20, Murray put up 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

It looks like the Wolves will avoid another matchup against Murray this time around.

KAT’s Return

Karl-Anthony Towns has now been back for the last two games after missing 15 with a knee injury and an illness.

In his first game back, Towns finished with 27 points in 28 minutes against the Pacers. The next night, though, Towns had an off night, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With Towns playing a back-to-back after being out for more than a month, it’s not a huge surprise that Towns had some rust to shake off, especially going up against the physical Marc Gasol.

Now, he’ll go up against Nikola Jokic and a Denver squad that Towns plays historically well against. In three games against the Nuggets last season, Towns averaged 29 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Allen Crabbe (illness) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Nuggets: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Culver, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Nuggets: PG—Craig, SG - Morris, SF - Barton, PF - Grant, C - Jokic