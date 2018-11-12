Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nets

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to stop a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Nets.

The bad news is that the Wolves are 4-9. The good news, however, is that the Wolves are 4-1 at home this season and 10 of their next 12 games are at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 39-point and 19-rebound performance on Friday. He’ll look to carry that momentum against Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes.

They go up against the Nets team that sits at 6-7, tied for eighth in the West.

One interesting player for Brooklyn this season has been Caris LeVert. LeVert has emerged as the face of the team, averaging 19 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.