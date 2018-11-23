Scouting Report | Wolves at Nets

The Game

Heat up some Thanksgiving leftovers and turn on this Friday-morning game.

This is the only morning game on Black Friday, so those itching for some hoops after having Thursday off are in for some luck.

The Wolves go into the game at 7-11, 14thin the West.

The Nets are 8-11, ninth in the East.

The two teams faced off on Nov. 12 at Target Center and the Wolves won 120-113 behind 25 points and 21 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.

What: Wolves at Nets

When: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Barclays Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Free Is Better

The Wolves have made 19.4 free throws per game this season, a mark that ranks eighth in the league. They are hitting at 81.7 percent, a mark that ranks fourth.

This is a huge advantage. Towns has gone to the free-throw line 82 times this season and has hit at a 90.2 percent clip. Andrew Wiggins has risen his percentage from 64.3 percent last season to 75 percent this season.

This is something to keep an eye on considering the Nets have sent opponents to the free-throw line 27 times per game, a mark that ranks 29thin the NBA.

No Caris

Caris LeVert dislocated his right ankle against the Wolves in their Nov. 12 matchup and we don’t know when he’ll return this season. That’s disappointing for the basketball world considering LeVert was breaking out in season No. 3, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

The Nets have been 2-3 without LeVert.

Starting for LeVert has been Allen Crabbe. Crabbe has done well, averaging 12.4 points per game while shooting a scorching 46.9 percent from deep.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Nets: Ed Davis (ankle) is questionable. Caris LeVert (foot) and Treveon Graham (hamstring) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Nets: PG – Russell, SG – Harris, SF – Crabbe, PF – Dudley, C - Allen