Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Magic

The Game

Two in a row!

The Wolves are on a two-game winning streak for the first time since Jan. 5, and this current streak is even more enjoyable because the Wolves beat the Pelicans and Bulls on back-to-back nights without a single day of rest.

We’ll take it.

The Wolves’ Wednesday night win improved their record to 19-42 on the season, which keeps them in 14th place in the Western Conference standings.

Their next challenge comes on Friday when they host the Orlando Magic for the second time in a week. The Wolves dropped a 136-125 to the Magic at Amway Center on Feb. 28 after being out-rebounded 54-33 and allowing Terrence Ross to score 33 points off the bench.

The Magic have lost three games in a row since defeating the Wolves on Feb. 28 and currently hold a 27-35 record, good for eighth in the East. Orlando still holds a 4.5 game lead over the Washington Wizards in the race to the playoffs, but they’ll be eager to return to the win column on Friday when they face the Wolves for the final time this season.

What: Wolves vs. Magic

When: 7 p.m. CT, Friday, March 6

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

Rebounding Reid

The Wolves’ Feb. 28 rebounding total of 33 boards tied for the second-fewest count of the season (Minnesota was held to 31 rebounds against the Lakers on Dec. 8).

The Magic dominated on the glass and had five players with seven or more rebounds. Juancho Hernangomez was the only Wolves player to record more than five rebounds in that game, and Minnesota’s starting center rookie center Naz Reid was held to one single board and four personal fouls.

Yet, Ryan Saunders kept his faith in Reid and shared his belief that his 20-year-old center was still showing growth the following week. And Reid has lived up to his coach's words ever since.

Reid has been the Wolves’ leading rebounder in their last three games (tied with Hernangomez for 12 rebounds vs. Dallas) and is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game ever since his quiet night against the Magic.

Orlando’s starting frontcourt of Nikola Vučević and Aaron Gordon will present a mighty challenge for Reid again, but we’re now talking about the player who held his own against Zion Williamson earlier in the week. Reid is up for the task.

Ross’ Run

While the Magic haven’t been able to string together a win since facing the Wolves on Feb. 28, Ross has continued to produce one of the best stretches of his eight-year career.

Ross is averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 55.6% from the field and 57.1% from deep ever since his 33-point performance against the Wolves.

The Wolves will need to impede with the Magic’s ball-movement and force Ross to shoot long 2-point shots (where he was 2-for-4 on Feb. 28) if it means keeping him from scorching them in 3-point territory (where he was 7-for-15).

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is out.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Orlando: PF—Fultz, SG—Fournier, SF—Ennis, PF—Gordon, C—Vučević