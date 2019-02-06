Scouting Report | Wolves at Magic

The Game

This is a game the Timberwolves desperately need to win.

The Wolves are coming off a nasty 108-106 last-second loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis. That was a game many had penciled in as a ‘W’ for a team with playoff aspirations. Minnesota is 25-28, 11th in the West and four games back from the eighth seed with two teams inbetween.

Orlando is coming off a 132-122 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night and the Magic sit at 22-32 overall. Orlando has been cold lately, winning just three of its last 10 games.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. Minnesota beat Orlando 120-103 at Target Center back on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 15 rebounds from All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Plenty Left

A pleasant surprise for the Wolves this season has been the play of veteran Luol Deng.

The two-time All-Star was stuck in basketball purgatory with the Lakers over the last year and a half. He was talented enough to play, but that Lakers were rebuilding and winning wasn’t their main priority – developing young players was.

The 33-year-old has proven he has plenty left in the tank with the Wolves, especially of late.

In his last four games, Deng has played 21.8 minutes per game and is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s coming off of an 18-point performance against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. That marks the most points he’s scored in a game since Jan. 6, 2017 when he scored 19 points and hauled in 14 rebounds against the Heat.

With Robert Covington out for the foreseeable future, expect Deng to play about 20 minutes per game with the Wolves. He certainly looks like a player interim head coach Ryan Saunders trusts.

An Unexpected All-Star Season

We always knew Nikola Vucevic was good, but at age 28, we assumed he hit his ceiling. Well, that’s the problem with assuming.

It makes an . . . You know the saying.

In his eighth season, Vucevic has been Orlando’s best player, averaging career highs of 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line.

This is a somewhat offensively challenged team. If the Wolves can slow down Vucevic, it should result in a win.

In the Jan. 4 matchup between the two teams, Vucevic finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, shooting 10-for-16 from the field.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jeff Teague (foot) is doubtful. Tyus Jones (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Robert Covington (foot) are out.

Magic: Will be updated.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Bayless, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Magic: PG – Augustin, SG – Fournier, SF – Isaac, PF – Gordon, C - Vucevic