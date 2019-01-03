Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Magic

The Game

After a three-game road trip, the Wolves are back at home on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Wolves will be rocking their Classics uniforms and all fans in attendance will receive a drawstring bag courtesy of Life Time. Also there to celebrate the team’s 30th season will be Christian Laettner.

As far as the on-court action goes, the Wolves go into the game with a 17-21 record, 13th in the West. The Wolves have lost three of their last four games, most recently to the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday night.

The Magic are 17-20, 10th in the East. Orlando has won three of the last four games, most recently, they defeated the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night.

This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. The two teams split the two-game series last season.

Steal Machine

We don’t know yet if the Wolves will be with or without Derrick Rose and/or Jeff Teague. Both have been out with ankle injuries. Rose has missed the last two games, while Teague has missed the last nine.

Tyus Jones has started three of the last four games and he’s had three or more steals in four of those games, including five steals on Dec. 30 against Miami and four steals on Wednesday against Boston.

This isn’t exactly a surprise. We don’t talk about Jones a lot for his defense, but he tends to always be at the right place at the right time as a team defender. Per 36 minutes, Jones has averaged 2.2, 2.3 and 2.3 steals over the last three seasons, respectively.

His 2018-19 mark of 2.3 per 36 would be tied with Paul George for second in the NBA, for whatever that’s worth.

A Career Season For Vucevic

We all got excited about how Mo Bamba was going to thrive in Orlando after being drafted fifth overall.

Instead, it’s another center stealing his thunder. Nikola Vucevic is in his eighth season and is putting up All-Star numbers, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game to go with 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from the 3-point line.

It’s extremely rare to see leaps like this from a player late in his career. In the past, Vucevic was a scoring center, but the fact that he’s been able to hit from deep has his effective field-goal percentage up to 56.8 percent, up more than five percent than last season.

Things will get easier for the Wolves if they can slow down Vucevic. He’s the only Orlando player averaging more than 16 points per game.

Bamba update: Bamba has been fine, averaging 6.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. But like most rookies, our expectations for him in his first season were probably a bit unrealistic.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jeff Teague (ankle) is questionable. Derrick Rose (ankle) is doubtful. Robert Covington (knee) is out.

Magic: Timofey Mozgov (knee) is out. Jonathon Simmons (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Magic: PG – Augustin, SG – Fournier, SF – Isaac, PF – Gordon, C - Vucevic