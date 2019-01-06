Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Lakers

The Game

Sunday should be some nice family fun at Target Center for this matinee game.

The Wolves go into the game at 18-21 overall, 13th in the West. Minnesota is coming off a 120-103 win over the Magic on Friday night. This is the third matchup between the two teams this season. Both teams have won a game in the series thus far.

The Lakers are 21-18, eighth in the West. Los Angeles is coming off a 119-112 loss to the Knicks on Friday. The Lakers have lost four of the last five games, which makes some sense considering LeBron James has been out with a groin injury in all of those games. He did not travel with the team for this one, so he’ll be out.

Plenty of young talent going up against each other in this one: Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Should be fun.

What A Stretch

Over the last six games, Karl-Anthony Towns has been remarkable. Towns has averaged 28.3 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

JaVale McGee will have his hands full.

In two games against the Lakers this season, Towns is averaging 19 points and 12.5 rebounds.

No Sophomore Slump

In his second season, Lonzo Ball has shown improvement. While his points, rebounds and assists per game might be down, that has more to do with the fact that he’s playing five minutes less per game.

Ball might not be Magic Johnson quite yet (because he’s in his second season and that’s how life works) ,but he’s still averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field (up more than four percent from last season) and 33.1 percent from the 3-point line (nearly three percent increase).

Ball has scored 13 or more points in four of his last five games.

One thing he does have to work on his protecting the ball. He’s coming off a six-turnover performance against the Knicks.

Injury Report

Wolves: Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (back) is questionable. LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Lakers: PG – Ball, SG – Hart, SF – Caldwell-Pope, PF – Ingram, C - McGee