Scouting Report | Wolves at Lakers

The Game

This is the final matchup between the Lakers and Wolves this season, and it’s one with huge playoff implications.

The Wolves are 23-24, coming off of two-straight wins (both against the Suns), sitting 11th in the West, just two games back from the eighth seed.

The Lakers are 25-23, ninth in the West and just a half game back from the eighth seed.

The Wolves are 2-1 against the Lakers this season, and there’s a very real chance that a tiebreaker could be used to decide playoff positioning down the stretch. As we saw last season in the most extreme way, every game matters.

Interim head coach Ryan Saunders has the challenge of managing minutes. The Wolves have two games in less than 24 hours with Utah on the schedule Friday night at 8 p.m. That could prove challenging with the injuries in the backcourt to Tyus Jones, Jeff Teague and Robert Covington.

What: Wolves at Lakers

When: 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Watch: TNT

Listen: 830 WCCO

Life Without LeBron

Turns out, the Lakers are much better when they have the best player in the world on the court than when they do not. Who knew?!

LeBron James has been out since Christmas with a groin injury and the Lakers are just 5-9 during that stretch. To add salt to the wound, Rajon Rondo (hand) has also been out for that stretch.

It sounds like Rondo will play in this game, so that’s a huge plus, but Rondo ain’t LeBron James. Rondo’s return comes at a good time with Lonzo Ball now out four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

One player who has stepped up in the absence of James has been second-year forward Kyle Kuzma. The Kuz is averaging 22.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during that stretch. He’s hit 30 or more points in two of the last three games and erupted for 41 earlier this month against the Pistons.

Board Member

Karl-Anthony Towns ranks eighth in the NBA, averaging 12.3 rebounds per contest.

He’s been especially good against the Lakers, hauling in an average of 14.3 rebounds per game over the three contests.

After hauling in nine combined rebounds against the 76ers and Spurs last week, Towns turned that around over his last two, hauling in 12 and 18 rebounds, respectively, in two contests against the Suns. He hauled in seven offensive rebounds in both of those games.

That’s huge for the shorthanded Wolves. Extra effort plays like that give the Wolves more possessions. More possessions mean more opportunities to score. Scoring more than the opponent means a win. It’s all very simple.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are out. Jeff Teague (ankle) is questionable.

Lakers: LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (ankle) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Rose, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Lakers: PG – Hart, SG – Caldwell-Pope, SF – Ingram, PF – Kuzma, C - Chandler