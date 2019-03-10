Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Knicks

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to make it two wins in two days.

They are coming off a 135-130 overtime win over the Wizards on Saturday night at Target Center.

This one could be a little tougher on the second night of a back-to-back. They also could be without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who left Saturday’s game with a right knee injury. We’ll update you accordingly.

Minnesota is 31-35 on the season, 10th in the West.

The Knicks are coming off a 102-94 loss to the Kings on Saturday afternoon, so this is also a back-to-back for them. On the season, New York is 13-53, last in the East.

This is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Wolves beat the Knicks 115-104 back on Feb. 22.

What: Wolves vs. Knicks

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Welcome, Rook

Rookie Keita Bates-Diop started his first-career game on Saturday night with Andrew Wiggins out with a leg contusion.

KBD was impressive, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in nearly 37 minutes.

The second-round pick looks like a steal, much like we thought when we was picked. We’ll see if he earns start No. 2 on Sunday evening, if not, he has shown he deserves a spot in this rotation.

A Lot Of Losing

The Knicks have lost five-straight games heading into Sunday evening’s game. If the season ended today, they’d finish with the worst record in the NBA by 1.5 games.

This is a team that has struggled throughout the years, but this could be the worst season in franchise history. The previous low for wins in a season was 17 back in 2014. If the Knicks can’t muster four wins over the next month, we’ll have a new low.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Knicks: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Gibson

Knicks: PG – Smith, SG – Dotson, SF – Knox, PF – Thomas, C - Jordan