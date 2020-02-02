Scouting Report | Wolves at Kings

The Game

The Wolves are back on the West Coast to take on the Kings in Sacramento on Monday night.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 15-33 record, 14th in the West.

Sacramento is 18-31, 13th in the West.

This is the second matchup between the two teams over the last week. The game last Monday, well, we’d prefer not to talk about that.

This is the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. They’ve each won a game.

What: Wolves at Kings

When: 9 p.m. CT, Monday, Feb. 3

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Scoring KAT

Over the last six games, Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant offensively, scoring 30 or more points in four of those games. During that stretch, he’s averaged 31.7 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from the 3-point line.

On the season, Towns is averaging career-highs of 27 points and 4.2 assists per game. His 60.2 effective field goal percentage is also a career-high.

Dewayne Dedmon missed Saturday’s game due to illness, but if he’s back, he’ll get the challenge of trying to slow down Towns in this one. If not, it will be Harry Giles.

Cooling Off Buddy Buckets

We aren’t far removed from when Buddy Hield put up 42 against the Wolves back on Jan. 27 at Target Center. Hield drilled 9 of 14 3-pointers in the game.

Over his last five games, Hield has been red-hot from the 3-point line, hitting 28-of-56 attempts (49.1 percent).

On the season, Hield has made 184 3-pointers, a mark that ranks third in the NBA. His 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is a career-high and up 0.4 from last season.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out. Allen Crabbe (left patella subluxation) is doubtful.

Kings: Dedmon (illness) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) are questionable. Marvin Bagley III (foot) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Okogie, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Kings: PG – Fox, SG – Bogdanovic, SF – Barnes, PF – Bjelica, C - Dedmon