Scouting Report | Wolves at Kings

The Game

The Timberwolves wrap up a four-game road trip on Thursday night in Sacramento to face off against the Kings.

Minnesota is also trying to snap an 11-game losing streak. The Kings haven’t been so hot themselves, losing four straight and five of their last six.

The Wolves go into the game with a 10-19 record, 13th in the West. The Kings are 12-18, 10th in the West.

Even with Minnesota’s recent skid, the Wolves are only three games back from a playoff spot.

A big boost would be having Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup. Towns has missed the last four games with a knee sprain. Towns is considered questionable for this game.

Prior to his injury, Towns was having the best season of his career, averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from the 3-point line.

After this game, the Wolves head home for a game against the Cavaliers on Saturday and a game against the Nets on Monday.

What: Wolves at Kings

When: 9 p.m. CT, Dec. 26

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Connections

We’ve got a few here.

Timberwolves assistant coach Bryan Gates spent the 2016-17 season through the 2018-19 season with the Kings as an assistant. He was also an assistant coach there in 2009-10.

Forward Nemanja Bjelica played with the Timberwolves from 2015-2018. In three seasons with the Wolves, Bjelica averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Bjelica has spent the last two seasons with the Kings after signing there as a free agent. In 30 games this season, Bjelica is averaging a career-high 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from the 3-point line.

The Kings also employ Bobby Jackson as their Player Development Coach. Jackson attended the University of Minnesota and played with the Timberwolves from 1998-2000. In those two seasons, Jackson averaged 5.9 points per game.

Getting Their Opportunity

The Wolves have gotten creative trying to snap out of their funk. A huge plus last game against the Warriors was the play of their two-way players and players who have spent time in the G League.

In Monday night’s game, Jordan McLaughlin led the second unit with 19 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Kelan Martin added eight points, while Jaylen Nowell scored six.

We’ll see how much those players play on Thursday night, but we’ve seen some flashes from them this season that proves they're capable to contribute. Since those three players are primarily perimeter players, a lot of that will depend on the availability of guard Shabazz Napier.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Shabazz Napier (illness) are questionable. Jake Layman (foot) is out.

Kings: Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Wiggins, SG—Culver, SF—Okogie, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Kings: PG—Fox, SG – Hield, SF – Barnes, PF – Bagley, C – Holmes