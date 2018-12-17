Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Kings

The Game

After a stretch in which the Wolves won nine out of 12 games, things went real bad for Minnesota last week on the road.

On the team’s second West Coast road trip of the season, the Wolves went 0-4 and fell to 13-16 on the season, 14th in the West.

The Kings, meanwhile, have won six of their last eight games and are one of the NBA’s biggest surprises, sitting at 16-13, tied for seventh in the West.

Sacramento beat the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday night, so Minnesota has a slight advantage with a back to back.

The Kings are 2-0 against the Wolves this season, both wins coming in Sacramento. The Wolves are just 2-12 on the road this season, but 11-4 at home.

Revenge Game

The Wolves are looking to take a step to even this series. The Kings are 2-0 against the Wolves in this young season, but both games have been in Sacramento. The Kings are a team that projects to be fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch, as are the Wolves. As we saw last season, tiebreakers are important and the Wolves would love to get a game on this Monday night at home. The next game between the two team is on Feb. 25 at Target Center.

Injury Bug

The Kings will be without Marvin Bagley III and possibly Iman Shumpert.

Both are having big seasons with Sacramento.

Bagley, the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft, is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in his rookie campaign. In two games against the Wolves, he’s averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

What Shumpert has done this season is even more impressive. After being off the grid for pretty much all of last season, Shumpert is averaging 9.2 points as a starter for the Kings, shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line. If Shumpert doesn’t go, we’ll likely see Bogdan Bogdanovic start. Bogdanovic put up 20 points on the Wolves last Wednesday.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Kings: Iman Shumpert (hip) is questionable. Marvin Bagley III (knee) is out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Kings: PG – Fox, SG – Hield, SF – Bogdanovic, PF – Bjelica, C – Cauley-Stein