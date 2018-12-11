Scouting Report | Wolves at Kings

The Game

The Wolves are hoping to snap a two-game skid on Wednesday night against the Kings in Sacramento.

It marks the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Kings beat the Wolves 121-110 back on Nov. 9 in Sacramento, but that was before the Timberwolves made the trade for Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

The Wolves go into the game with a 13-14 record, tied with the Spurs for 11th in the West. The Kings are 14-12, ninth in the West.

This is the first of two matchups between the two teams over the next week. The Wolves host the Kings on Monday, Dec. 17 at Target Center.

One opposing player to keep an eye on is Nemanja Bjelica. Bjelica played in Minnesota from 2015-2018. In his first season with the Kings, he’s averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In his first game against the Timberwolves, he finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

What: Wolves at Kings

When: 9 p.m. CT

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Kentucky Big Men

This game features three former Kentucky Wildcat centers.

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the Wolves side, while Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere represent the Kings.

Keep an eye on the Towns and Cauley-Stein, two former teammates at Kentucky, matchup.

In season No. 4, Cauley-Stein is enjoying his best season as a pro, averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Towns is averaging 21.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and has had 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in two of his three last games.

Cauley-Stein finished with 25 points and five rebounds in the eariler-season matchup vs. Towns.

Certainly solid.

But Towns outdid him, finishing with 39 points and 19 rebounds, shooting 15-for-27 from the field.

What Does The Fox Say?

It his second season, De’Aaron Fox (also hailing from Kentucky) has emerged as one of the better point guards in the NBA. After struggling in his first season, the 2017 fifth-overall pick looks like a future star, averaging 18.1 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Fox has hit double digits in seven-straight games and is coming off a 25-point, six-assist, four-rebound and four-steal game against the Bulls on Monday night.

In the NBA, we’re quick to assign “bust” and “star” to players. For those who gave up on Fox after his rookie season, you might have jumped the gun a bit.

Jeff Teague will certainly have his hands full.

Injury Report

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Kings: No injuries to report.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Kings: PG – Fox, SG – Hield, SF – Shumpert, PF – Bjelica, C – Cauley-Stein