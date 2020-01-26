Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Kings

The Game

The Wolves are trying to get back in the win column on Monday night at home against the Kings.

Minnesota has dropped nine-straight games. The Wolves sit at 15-31 on the season, 14th in the West.

This is a winnable game for the Wolves. The Kings are 16-29 overall, 13th in the West and have lost six of their last seven games.

This is the second of four matchups between the two teams. The Wolves beat the Kings 105-104 in double overtime back on Dec. 26 in Sacramento.

The Wolves also play the Kings a week after this game on Feb. 3 in Sacramento.

Triple-Double Watch

Wolves point guard Shabazz Napier had his first career triple-double on Saturday night against the Thunder, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He also had two steals and shot an efficient 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-3 from the 3-point line.

Napier’s all-around numbers and efficiency goes just beyond one game, though. In Napier’s last three games, he’s averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 assists. 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 75 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the 3-point line.

With Jeff Teague now in Atlanta, Napier has gotten his opportunity to shine at point guard. While the recent streak hasn’t been fun for the Wolves, Napier’s play recently proves he’s one of the best spot starters at point guard in the league.

Buddy To The Bench

Luke Walton made the decision to move sharpshooter Buddy Hield to the bench on Friday against the Bulls. Inserted into the starting lineup was Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Kings snapped a six-game losing streak in that game, and Hield – even coming off the bench – was a big reason for that. Hield finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 from the 3-point line.

We’ve seen in this league it doesn’t matter whether you start or come off the bench. Just because Hield is coming off the bench doesn’t mean he can’t put up 25 points real quick. If Josh Okogie comes off the bench for Minnesota, this seems like an obvious matchup to watch.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out. Allen Crabbe (knee) is questionable.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (foot) is questionable. Richaun Holmes (shoulder) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Okogie, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Kings: PG—Fox, SG – Bogdanovic, SF – Barnes, PF – Bjelica, C - Dedmon