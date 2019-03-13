Scouting Report | Wolves at Jazz

The Game

The Wolves are in game two of a three-game road trip all against Western Conference foes.

This one is against a Jazz team that is hoping to hang onto a playoff spot with a month left in the regular season

The Wolves go into the game with a 32-36 record, 10th in the West. They are coming off a 133-107 road loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Jazz are 37-29, although they play Wednesday night against the Suns. We’ll update this accordingly.

This is the final matchup between the two teams. The Jazz hold a 2-1 edge on the Wolves this season.

Fans will be happy to know that this game will be back on Fox Sports North. And as always, you can hear Alan Horton on 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Jazz

When: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Welcome Back, KAT

After missing Sunday’s game with inflammation in his right knee, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the lineup on Tuesday night for the Wolves. While the Wolves lost, Towns looked great, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.

In his last eight games, Towns has averaged 35 point and 13.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from the 3-point line.

He’ll have the challenge of going up against Rudy Gobert, one of the best defensive centers in all of basketball.

That hasn’t slowed Towns much in the three earlier matchups against Utah, though. In those three contests, Towns is averaging 27.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

How’s Ricky Doing?

Ricky Rubio spent six seasons with the Wolves before being traded to the Utah Jazz.

In his second season in Utah, his numbers are about what they were in the first. Rubio is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from the 3-point line.

In seven career games against the Wolves, Rubio has been decent, averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Rubio is currently nursing a hip injury. We’ll see if he plays in this one.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Jazz: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Bates-Diop, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Jazz: PG – Mitchell, SG – O’Neale, SF – Ingles, PF – Favors, C - Gobert