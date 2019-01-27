Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Jazz

The Game

This is the second game in three days between the two teams.

The Wolves fell to the Jazz in Utah on Friday night, 106-102. It was actually a pretty impressive game considering the Wolves were without Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and Tyus Jones. Combined with that, Gorgui Dieng left due to a hip injury and Taj Gibson was ejected.

The Wolves will be shorthanded again, but how shorthanded is the question. We know Covington, Jones and Teague will be out, but Rose is questionable.

We’ll know closer to tipoff with both sides deciding not to shootaround on Sunday morning.

As far as playoff implications are concerned, this one is important.

The Wolves go into the game at 24-25, 11th in the West and three games back from a playoff spot. Utah is seventh in the West, 3.5 games ahead of the Wolves.

This is the third matchup between the two teams. The series is split at 1-1. The final game between the two teams will be played on March 14 in Utah.

Thrown Into The Fire

Jerryd Bayless has missed the majority of the season due to a knee injury. When he returned in mid-December, he did so as an end-of-the-bench player. That wasn’t a knock on Bayless as much as it was a credit to Minnesota’s depth at guard. But that depth has taken a hit due to injuries and Bayless has played 28 or more minutes in the last three games, including 40 against the Jazz on Friday.

In those three games, Bayless is holding his own, averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Expect him to get plenty of minutes in this one, even if Rose is able to go.

When looking back on the trade the Wolves made earlier this year with the 76ers, a lot of fans probably overlooked Bayless. He’s proving to be pretty valuable right now.

Welcome Back, Ricky

This marks Rubio’s fourth game at Target Center as a member of the Jazz after being traded in the summer of 2017.

Rubio, of course, spent 2011-2017 with the Wolves after being drafted fifth overall in the 2009 draft. In his six seasons in Minnesota, Rubio averaged 10.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

In his second season in Utah, Rubio is averaging 12.7 points and 6.0 assists per game.

In six career games against the Wolves, Rubio has struggled a bit, averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Tyus Jones (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out. Gorgui Dieng (hip) is probable.

Jazz: Raul Neto (groin), Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring), Dante Exum (ankle) and Tony Bradley (knee) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Bayless, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Jazz: PG – Rubio, SG – Mitchell, SF – Ingles, PF – Favors, C - Gobert