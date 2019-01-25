Scouting Report | Wolves at Jazz

The Game

The Wolves have the challenge of two tipoffs in less than 24 hours.

Minnesota beat the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night, 120-105.

That game tipped off at 9:30 p.m.

Despite the scheduling challenge, it still remains an important game for the Wolves. With the win on Thursday night, the Wolves moved to 24-24 and just two games back from the No. 8 seed.

Utah is 27-22, seventh in the West and 2.5 games ahead of Minnesota. The Wolves also play the Jazz on Sunday at Target Center.

This is the second matchup between the two teams. The Wolves won 128-125 at Target Center back on Oct. 31.

What: Wolves at Jazz

When: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Point Guard Depth

The Wolves’ injury report isn’t kind to the team’s backcourt. There’s a chance the Wolves could be without the top-three point guards on their depth chart with Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose all battling injuries. Jones will for sure be out. Teague didn’t play in Thursday night’s game, and Rose didn’t play the second half after reaggravating a previous ankle injury.

Worst-case scenario, the Wolves will rely heavily on Jerryd Bayless and Jared Terrell (who had a 10-point performance on Thursday) and we’d also likely see a lot more of Andrew Wiggins handling the ball, something he said after Thursday night’s game he was completely comfortable with.

On A Roll

Utah has been hot lately, winning seven of its last eight games, including Wednesday’s 114-108 home win over the Denver Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell has been especially impressive, averaging 30.3 points and 5.1 assists per game over his last 10 games while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are out. Derrick Rose (ankle) and Jeff Teague (foot) are questionable.

Jazz: Raul Neto (groin), Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring), Dante Exum (ankle) and Tony Bradley (knee) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Bayless, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Jazz: PG – Rubio, SG – Mitchell, SF – Ingles, PF – Favors, C - Gobert