Scouting Report | Wolves at Heat

The Game

The Timberwolves’ four-game road trip continues on Wednesday night when they face the Heat in Miami.

So far, the Wolves are 0-2 on the current road trip. Their most recent loss came on Monday night when they fell 136-123 to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Monday’s loss dropped the Wolves to 16-40 on the season, good for 14th in the Western Conference standings.

The Heat have lost three of their last four games, including a disappointing overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which came Monday night. The Heat were without All-Star Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) in Monday’s game against the Cavs, but giving up a 22-point lead still had to sting.

Yet, the Heat still hold a commendable 36-21 record and sit in fourth place in the East.

Wednesday’s game will be the Wolves and Heat’s second and final matchup of the season. It’s hard to take much away from their first meeting when the Wolves defeated the Heat 116-109 on Oct. 27—despite how thrilling it was — given how much these two teams have changed since the second week of the season.

What: Wolves at Heat

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Feb. 26

Where: American Airlines Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Post-Warriors Iggy

It still feels weird seeing Andre Iguodala, one of the Heat’s newest players, play basketball in anything other than a Golden State Warriors jersey.

Sure, Iguodala spent the first eight years of his career with the Sixers and was even named an All-Star while in Philly, but he earned most of his notoriety while playing for the dynastic Warriors.

With the Warriors, Iggy was named to the All-Defensive First Team and was assigned the daunting task of defending LeBron James during the Warriors and Cavs’ Finals battles from 2015-2018. No one shuts down LeBron, but Iggy’s attempt at doing so earned him the 2015 Finals MVP, an award Steph Curry has yet to add to his brilliant resume.

But the 2019-20 season has been much quieter for Iguodala.

The Warriors traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies during July 2019’s free agency. Iguodala never played a game for the young Grizzlies, who’re currently far ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process. After he continued to express interest in wanting to play with a team capable of contending now, the Grizzlies sent Iggy along with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat in the three-team trade that also brought James Johnson to the Wolves and sent Gorgui Dieng to the Grizzlies.

Iguodala has only played six games with the Heat, and his new team is 2-4 in those games. He’s averaging a career-low 4.3 points along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 20.3 minutes per game with the Heat but could easily become a player who gives them an edge once the postseason arrives.

Blazing Backcourt

The Wolves have lost four of their last five games, but the backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley has given fans plenty to be excited about. Kyle Ratke wrote more about the duo on Tuesday.

In the four games they’ve played together, Russell and Beasley are combining for 46.5 points, 10.25 assists and 8.25 rebounds on average. Neither player seems to overshadow the other. Instead, they look stronger when on the court together.

According to Cleaning the Glass, when Russell and Beasley share the court, the Wolves are averaging 125 points per 100 possessions (100th percentile in the league) and are recording a 54.8% effective field goal percentage (82nd). Also, only 11.9% (96th) of the team’s possessions result in a turnover when Russell and Beasley make up the backcourt.

They’re passing the eye test with flying colors, too. It’s time to start brainstorming nicknames for the Wolves’ starting backcourt.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) and Allen Crabbe (personal reasons) are out.

Heat: Meyers Leonard (ankle), Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) and Tyler Herro (foot) are all questionable. Kyle Alexander (knee) is out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Russell, SG—Beasley, SF—Okogie, PF—Hernangomez, C—Reid

Heat: PG—Nunn, SG—Robinson, SF—Jones Jr., PF—Olynyk, C—Adebayo